FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target Cut to $44.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Guggenheim from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

FE has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.75.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

FE opened at $38.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.91. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.32, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.45. FirstEnergy has a 1-year low of $35.60 and a 1-year high of $43.31.

Institutional Trading of FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 12.60%. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FE. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 549.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

