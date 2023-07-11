Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Shares Gap Down to $7.03

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.03, but opened at $6.60. Fisker shares last traded at $6.64, with a volume of 4,334,564 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Fisker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fisker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Fisker Stock Down 5.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Trading of Fisker

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Fisker had a negative net margin of 103,404.73% and a negative return on equity of 103.57%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1550.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fisker Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fisker by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,752,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,832,000 after buying an additional 437,940 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fisker by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,276,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,587,000 after buying an additional 28,475 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Fisker by 18.7% during the first quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 10,188,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,560,000 after buying an additional 1,605,328 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Fisker by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,112,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,440,000 after buying an additional 1,061,092 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Fisker by 18.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,186,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,703,000 after buying an additional 647,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.47% of the company’s stock.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

