Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Shares Gap Down to $7.03

Jul 11th, 2023

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSRGet Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.03, but opened at $6.60. Fisker shares last traded at $6.64, with a volume of 4,334,564 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Fisker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fisker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Fisker Stock Down 5.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.99.

Fisker (NYSE:FSRGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Fisker had a negative net margin of 103,404.73% and a negative return on equity of 103.57%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1550.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fisker Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Fisker

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fisker by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,752,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,832,000 after buying an additional 437,940 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fisker by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,276,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,587,000 after buying an additional 28,475 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Fisker by 18.7% during the first quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 10,188,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,560,000 after buying an additional 1,605,328 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Fisker by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,112,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,440,000 after buying an additional 1,061,092 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Fisker by 18.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,186,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,703,000 after buying an additional 647,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.47% of the company’s stock.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

Featured Stories

