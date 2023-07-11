FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR) Shares Up 1.7%

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.41 and last traded at $40.37. Approximately 538,232 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 818,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.70.

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Get FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 35,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 20,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter.

About FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund

The FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (GUNR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies that operate, manage or produce natural resources in energy, agriculture, metals, timber or water.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.