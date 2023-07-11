FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) Upgraded to Buy at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded FLSmidth & Co. A/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. UBS Group downgraded shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $295.00.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Stock Performance

FLIDY opened at $4.04 on Friday. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $4.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average of $3.92.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Company Profile

FLSmidth & Co. A/S ( OTCMKTS:FLIDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $867.14 million during the quarter.

FLSmidth & Co A/S provides engineering and service solutions for mining and cement industries in North America, South America, Europe, North Africa, Russia, Asia, Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, SSAMESA, and Australia. The company offers various products, systems, and services, including precious metals, gravity concentrator service, audits and training, gas analysis and emissions monitoring services, liner profiling and scanning, kiln, packing and dispatching equipment, air pollution control, pneumatic conveying, gear, technical advisory, electrical and automation audits, mine planning, feeding and dosing equipment, and other services for the mining and cement industries.

