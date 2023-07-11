Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN:FTF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.25. 62,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,049. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $7.15.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

