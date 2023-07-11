Future plc (LON:FUTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,459.40 ($18.78).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Future from GBX 1,153 ($14.83) to GBX 668 ($8.59) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Future from GBX 2,040 ($26.24) to GBX 1,845 ($23.74) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,780 ($22.90) target price on shares of Future in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Future in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of FUTR opened at GBX 764.50 ($9.84) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £923.97 million, a P/E ratio of 781.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.98. Future has a 12-month low of GBX 632 ($8.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,008 ($25.83). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 812.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,132.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.82.

In related news, insider Jon Steinberg acquired 90,617 shares of Future stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 886 ($11.40) per share, with a total value of £802,866.62 ($1,032,891.57). 7.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

