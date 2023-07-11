GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on GDS from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GDS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of GDS from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GDS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on GDS in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.94.

GDS Stock Performance

Shares of GDS opened at $10.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.12. GDS has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $30.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GDS

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.12). GDS had a negative net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $350.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.89 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GDS will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GDS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,890,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 68.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,722,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,914 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 366.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,562,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,878 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 511.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 711,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,748,000 after acquiring an additional 594,881 shares during the period. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.02% of the company’s stock.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

