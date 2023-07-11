Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Generation Income Properties Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ GIPR traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $4.11. 6,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67. Generation Income Properties has a 52-week low of $3.78 and a 52-week high of $7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of -0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.67.

Get Generation Income Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group cut shares of Generation Income Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Generation Income Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, 500.com reaffirmed an “assumes” rating on shares of Generation Income Properties in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

About Generation Income Properties

Generation Income Properties, Inc, located in Tampa, Florida, is an internally managed real estate investment trust formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office, and industrial net lease properties in densely populated submarkets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Income Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Income Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.