Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $9.00. The stock traded as high as $7.87 and last traded at $7.86, with a volume of 1487854 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.47.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genius Sports

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 10,567,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,627,000 after buying an additional 1,212,557 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Genius Sports by 14.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,814,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,959,000 after purchasing an additional 725,274 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Genius Sports by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,701,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,392,000 after purchasing an additional 456,847 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Genius Sports by 8.7% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,701,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,506,000 after purchasing an additional 456,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genius Sports by 5.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,109,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,447,000 after purchasing an additional 285,114 shares during the last quarter. 39.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genius Sports Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.87.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. The company had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

