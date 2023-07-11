GICTrade (GICT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $83.52 Million

GICTrade (GICT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One GICTrade token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00002757 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GICTrade has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. GICTrade has a total market capitalization of $83.52 million and approximately $13,219.39 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GICTrade Token Profile

GICTrade’s genesis date was March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. The official website for GICTrade is www.gicindonesia.com. The official message board for GICTrade is medium.com/@gictradeio. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GICTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.8402777 USD and is down -11.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $16,318.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GICTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GICTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

