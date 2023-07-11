Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Shares Gap Up to $1.98

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.98, but opened at $2.04. Ginkgo Bioworks shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 2,995,424 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DNA has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair downgraded Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $1.25 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.05.

Ginkgo Bioworks Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.56.

Insider Activity

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 97.13% and a negative net margin of 440.87%. The firm had revenue of $80.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.04 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $181,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,994,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,280,370.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $181,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,994,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,280,370.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $68,146.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,278,154 shares in the company, valued at $24,033,458.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,181,175 shares of company stock worth $1,904,549 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNA. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 244,176,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,659,000 after purchasing an additional 40,099,800 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 231,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 68,077 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, 626 Financial LLC lifted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 70,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 24,415 shares in the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

