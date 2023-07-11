Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $44.29

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.29 and last traded at $44.25, with a volume of 363955 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.35.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on GLBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.38.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.15.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 29,441 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Global-e Online by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 212,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after buying an additional 13,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Global-e Online by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,588,000 after buying an additional 54,709 shares in the last quarter. 57.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
