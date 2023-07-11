Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Up to $13.37

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.37, but opened at $13.70. Gold Fields shares last traded at $13.74, with a volume of 419,757 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GFI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Investec downgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. HSBC downgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Gold Fields Trading Up 2.5 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Gold Fields

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Gold Fields by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Gold Fields during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Gold Fields during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Gold Fields during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Gold Fields by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. 23.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Featured Articles

