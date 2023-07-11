Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Up to $13.37

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.37, but opened at $13.70. Gold Fields shares last traded at $13.74, with a volume of 419,757 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
GFI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Investec downgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. HSBC downgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.
Gold Fields Trading Up 2.5 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Gold Fields
Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Gold Fields
- Another Double-Digit Gain Is In Store For Salesforce
- What are the 3 Best Bank Stocks This Earnings Season?
- Carvana Is Rallying Fast, But It’s Still a High-Risk Investment
- PriceSmart Pulls Back: A Smart Time To Buy Emerging Markets?
- Insiders Are Buying Consolidated Edison
Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.