Graham (NYSE:GHC) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Shares of Graham stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $567.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,426. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $574.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $598.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 114.13 and a beta of 1.02. Graham has a 52 week low of $525.58 and a 52 week high of $681.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GHC. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Graham in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Graham in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 119.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 88.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.
Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.
