Guggenheim Lowers American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Price Target to $147.00

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Guggenheim from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AWK. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Water Works from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $157.00.

American Water Works Stock Performance

NYSE:AWK opened at $140.60 on Friday. American Water Works has a 12-month low of $122.77 and a 12-month high of $162.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.68.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that American Water Works will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.20%.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In related news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $142.35 per share, with a total value of $199,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,851.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Water Works

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

