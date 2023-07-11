Guggenheim Lowers WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Price Target to $94.00

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Guggenheim from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research report report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.18.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 0.5 %

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $88.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.61. WEC Energy Group has a 1 year low of $80.82 and a 1 year high of $108.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.50.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.90%.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,333,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,728,998,000 after buying an additional 325,772 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,805,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $643,696,000 after buying an additional 69,710 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,276,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $594,908,000 after buying an additional 487,972 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,038,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $566,172,000 after buying an additional 590,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,236,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,446,000 after buying an additional 277,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.