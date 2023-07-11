GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Buys 107,831 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,831 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. owned 0.07% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $11,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 36,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,008,000 after buying an additional 46,064 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $754,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 121,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,224,000 after buying an additional 45,910 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, Director Evan Bayh purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $124,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,234. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

FITB traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $26.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,724,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,842,620. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.06. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.59 and its 200 day moving average is $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 16.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FITB has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.68.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

