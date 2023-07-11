GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Increases Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,050 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 1.4% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $21,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after acquiring an additional 24,566,978 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929,586 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,599,313 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,260,929,000 after acquiring an additional 476,768 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,000,148 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,978,936,000 after acquiring an additional 129,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $1,467,351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.16 on Tuesday, reaching $115.96. 1,571,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,830,780. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.11. The company has a market cap of $129.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

