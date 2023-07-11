GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Invests $26.08 Million in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 278,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,081,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises about 1.7% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJS. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 43.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,275,000 after buying an additional 10,014 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.02. The company had a trading volume of 65,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,466. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.42. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $82.09 and a 12 month high of $106.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

