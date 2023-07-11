GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Purchases 72 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZBRA. TD Cowen began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.14.

ZBRA stock traded up $6.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $312.95. 85,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $275.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.66. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $224.87 and a 12 month high of $365.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.67.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 7.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

