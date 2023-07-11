GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Takes $39.60 Million Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 385,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,597,000. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. owned about 0.53% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 17,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.72. 42,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,580. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.18. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $89.62 and a 12 month high of $116.78.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

