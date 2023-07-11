GXChain (GXC) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $20.89 Million

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000912 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a market capitalization of $20.89 million and $1,486.47 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008850 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001923 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000913 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002464 BTC.

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

