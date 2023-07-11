Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Shares Down 4.4%

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Free Report) fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.52 and last traded at $27.52. 152 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 5,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.80.

HLMAF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Halma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Halma from GBX 2,350 ($30.23) to GBX 2,425 ($31.20) in a research report on Monday, June 19th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.51.

Halma plc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Safety segment provides fire detection, specialist fire suppression, elevator safety, security sensors, people and vehicle flow technologies, specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely, and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

