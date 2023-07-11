Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 17,472 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 119.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,472 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 0.9% of Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,873,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,295,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457,436 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,113,322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,881,802,000 after purchasing an additional 387,696 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,885,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,676,574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490,705 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $1,252,070,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,868,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475,368 shares during the period. 68.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $112.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.38. The firm has a market cap of $180.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 493.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.86. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $132.83.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at $39,998,181.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at $39,998,181.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,674 shares of company stock worth $34,501,428 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. Citigroup lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.61.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

