Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,112,935,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 11,089.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,296 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 21,669.8% in the fourth quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,191 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in S&P Global by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $402,031,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
S&P Global Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $398.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.29 billion, a PE ratio of 46.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $376.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.26. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $405.65.
S&P Global Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 42.35%.
Insider Transactions at S&P Global
In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.37, for a total value of $79,674.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,469.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total transaction of $297,504.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.37, for a total transaction of $79,674.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,534 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,469.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,841 shares of company stock valued at $6,105,979. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SPGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.00.
About S&P Global
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.
