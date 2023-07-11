Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 14,564 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 724.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,564 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 1.6% of Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $449.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $442.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $381.44. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $296.32 and a twelve month high of $469.87. The stock has a market cap of $426.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.03, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total value of $76,744,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,028,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,241,071,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,125 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total transaction of $76,744,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,028,810 shares in the company, valued at $47,241,071,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total value of $731,745.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,111,094.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 970,965 shares of company stock worth $423,725,107 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $485.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $478.00 to $507.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.90.

About Eli Lilly and Company



Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

