Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 9,635 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,329,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $224.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $120.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.44. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.88.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

