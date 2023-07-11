Head to Head Analysis: Broad Street Realty (BRST) & The Competition

Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST – Get Free Report) is one of 75 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Broad Street Realty to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.6% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by institutional investors. 32.1% of Broad Street Realty shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Broad Street Realty and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broad Street Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A Broad Street Realty Competitors 213 1000 1128 23 2.41

Profitability

As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 337.46%. Given Broad Street Realty’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Broad Street Realty has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares Broad Street Realty and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broad Street Realty -35.33% -33.01% -4.06% Broad Street Realty Competitors -180.10% 3.10% 0.99%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Broad Street Realty and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Broad Street Realty $32.95 million -$13.75 million -1.27 Broad Street Realty Competitors $1.44 billion $65.06 million 17.45

Broad Street Realty’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Broad Street Realty. Broad Street Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Broad Street Realty has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broad Street Realty’s rivals have a beta of 0.87, indicating that their average share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Broad Street Realty rivals beat Broad Street Realty on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Broad Street Realty Company Profile

Broad Street Realty, Inc. owns, develops, operates, and redevelops grocery-anchored shopping centers, street retail-based properties, and mixed- use assets in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, and Colorado. The company provides commercial real estate brokerage services for owned and third-party offices, and industrial and retail operators and tenants. It also offers coordination, tenant improvements, and building services; and real estate management and engineering services to property owners, as well as provides tenant representation, landlord representation, property acquisition and disposition, real estate development, project/construction management, finance, strategic consulting, property management, and asset management. Broad Street Realty, Inc. is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

