Head-To-Head Comparison: Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) vs. Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF)

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) and Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Commonwealth Bank of Australia pays an annual dividend of $3.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son pays out 37.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Commonwealth Bank of Australia pays out 73.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son 36.85% 27.78% 1.66% Commonwealth Bank of Australia N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son $549.30 million 2.62 $214.02 million $4.64 6.16 Commonwealth Bank of Australia N/A N/A N/A $5.22 12.72

This table compares Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has higher revenue and earnings than Commonwealth Bank of Australia. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Commonwealth Bank of Australia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and Commonwealth Bank of Australia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son 0 0 4 0 3.00 Commonwealth Bank of Australia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son presently has a consensus price target of $35.75, indicating a potential upside of 25.00%. Given Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son is more favorable than Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.7% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.6% of Commonwealth Bank of Australia shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son beats Commonwealth Bank of Australia on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans. It also offers investment products and services; and cash and liquidity management, foreign exchange, custody administration, and settlement services. In addition, the company provides personal and property/auto insurance products; letters of credit; and cash management, payroll, remote banking, money market, advisory, brokerage, trust, estate, company management, wealth management, and fiduciary services. Further, it offers debit cards; automated teller machines; and personal and business deposit, merchant acquiring, and mobile and internet banking services. The company operates through offices in the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, Jersey, the United Kingdom, The Bahamas, Switzerland, Singapore, Mauritius, and Canada. It also operates through multiple branches in Bermuda and the Cayman Islands. The company was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

(Get Free Report)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans. It also provides retail, premium, business, offshore, and institutional banking services; and funds management, superannuation, and share broking products and services, as well as car, health, life, income protection, and travel insurance. The company offers advisory services for high-net-worth individuals; equities trading and margin lending services; debt capital, transaction banking, working capital, and risk management services; and international and foreign exchange services. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.