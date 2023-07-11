Head to Head Survey: Broad Street Realty (BRST) & Its Rivals

Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST – Get Free Report) is one of 74 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Broad Street Realty to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Broad Street Realty and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broad Street Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A Broad Street Realty Competitors 204 938 979 16 2.38

As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 385.74%. Given Broad Street Realty’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Broad Street Realty has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

46.2% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by institutional investors. 32.1% of Broad Street Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Broad Street Realty has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broad Street Realty’s peers have a beta of 0.89, indicating that their average share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Broad Street Realty and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broad Street Realty -35.33% -33.01% -4.06% Broad Street Realty Competitors -188.21% 2.51% 0.82%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Broad Street Realty and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Broad Street Realty $32.95 million -$13.75 million -1.27 Broad Street Realty Competitors $991.95 million $45.61 million 44.59

Broad Street Realty’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Broad Street Realty. Broad Street Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Broad Street Realty peers beat Broad Street Realty on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Broad Street Realty

Broad Street Realty, Inc. owns, develops, operates, and redevelops grocery-anchored shopping centers, street retail-based properties, and mixed- use assets in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, and Colorado. The company provides commercial real estate brokerage services for owned and third-party offices, and industrial and retail operators and tenants. It also offers coordination, tenant improvements, and building services; and real estate management and engineering services to property owners, as well as provides tenant representation, landlord representation, property acquisition and disposition, real estate development, project/construction management, finance, strategic consulting, property management, and asset management. Broad Street Realty, Inc. is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

