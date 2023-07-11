Head to Head Survey: CN Energy Group. (NASDAQ:CNEY) vs. LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA)

CN Energy Group. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Free Report) and LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares CN Energy Group. and LanzaTech Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CN Energy Group.
|$40.21 million
|0.19
|$2.23 million
|N/A
|N/A
|LanzaTech Global
|N/A
|N/A
|-$1.36 million
|N/A
|N/A
CN Energy Group. has higher revenue and earnings than LanzaTech Global.
Analyst Recommendations
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|CN Energy Group.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|LanzaTech Global
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
LanzaTech Global has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.66%. Given LanzaTech Global’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LanzaTech Global is more favorable than CN Energy Group..
Institutional & Insider Ownership
20.3% of CN Energy Group. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.7% of LanzaTech Global shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares CN Energy Group. and LanzaTech Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CN Energy Group.
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|LanzaTech Global
|N/A
|-93.24%
|-25.13%
Volatility & Risk
CN Energy Group. has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LanzaTech Global has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.
About CN Energy Group.
CN Energy Group. Inc. manufactures and supplies wood-based activated carbon in China. The company's activated carbon is used in pharmaceutical manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production. It also generates and supplies biomass electricity. CN Energy Group. Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Lishui, China.
About LanzaTech Global
LanzaTech Global, Inc. operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. LanzaTech Global, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Skokie, Illinois.
