Highview Capital Management LLC DE Boosts Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 8,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.79.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $460.27. 131,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227,853. The company has a market capitalization of $116.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $455.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $467.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $373.67 and a 52-week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.