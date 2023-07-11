Highview Capital Management LLC DE Decreases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE decreased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 51.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.05.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.6 %

Texas Instruments stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.44. The stock had a trading volume of 514,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,071,369. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $145.97 and a twelve month high of $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The firm has a market cap of $161.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.