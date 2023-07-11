Highview Capital Management LLC DE Purchases Shares of 7,741 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,741 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in NIKE by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 27,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NKE traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, hitting $106.65. 1,362,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,907,843. The company has a market capitalization of $163.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.19. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $131.31.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. NIKE’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,492 shares of company stock valued at $14,320,215 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.13.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

