Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Shares Gap Up to $8.71

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.71, but opened at $8.96. Hillman Solutions shares last traded at $9.02, with a volume of 92,467 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.25 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Hillman Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.46.

Hillman Solutions Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.77 and a beta of 1.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $349.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.85 million. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hillman Solutions news, Director Philip Woodlief purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.91 per share, with a total value of $79,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,817.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hillman Solutions

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,842,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,494,000 after purchasing an additional 197,488 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,746,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,224,000 after purchasing an additional 352,778 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hillman Solutions by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 99,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 46,525 shares in the last quarter.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

