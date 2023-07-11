Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.56.

Insider Activity

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.3 %

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $208.28. 140,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,753,904. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $198.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.93. The company has a market capitalization of $138.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.51%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.