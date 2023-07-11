Horizen Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $113.02 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Horizen has a total market cap of $113.02 million and approximately $4.38 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for $8.14 or 0.00026631 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Horizen has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00095328 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00045882 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000170 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,891,862 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

