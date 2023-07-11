Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Trading Down 2.3%

Hypoport SE (ETR:HYQ – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €158.10 ($173.74) and last traded at €162.00 ($178.02). Approximately 9,994 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 9,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at €165.80 ($182.20).
HYQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €235.00 ($258.24) target price on shares of Hypoport in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €192.00 ($210.99) price objective on shares of Hypoport in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €230.00 ($252.75) price objective on shares of Hypoport in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is €152.21 and its 200-day moving average price is €137.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.18, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.65.
Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.
