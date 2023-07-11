IFG Advisory LLC Acquires 112 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,508 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 98,797.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,876,000 after buying an additional 11,017,849 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in International Business Machines by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,458 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 14,357.1% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,401,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in International Business Machines by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,519,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $777,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBM. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.73.

Shares of IBM stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $134.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,065,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,727,372. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.48, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 337.06%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

