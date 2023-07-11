IFG Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 522,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,679 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of IFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. IFG Advisory LLC owned 0.20% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $13,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,294,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,540,000 after purchasing an additional 202,267 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,001,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,172,000 after acquiring an additional 69,759 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $21,502,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 798,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,588,000 after acquiring an additional 26,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 735,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,362,000 after acquiring an additional 266,908 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPAB stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.08. 589,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,870,182. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.43 and a 200 day moving average of $25.54. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $27.06.

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

