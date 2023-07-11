IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 25,323 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,323 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF worth $3,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 186.1% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 162.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPMD traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.48. 187,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,122. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.22. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $38.21 and a 12-month high of $47.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.13.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.