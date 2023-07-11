Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Rating Reiterated by DA Davidson

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Independent Bank Price Performance

IBCP stock opened at $16.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.10 and a 200-day moving average of $19.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $24.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.32 million, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Independent Bank

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:IBCP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $48.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gavin A. Mohr bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.60 per share, for a total transaction of $36,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,775.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Independent Bank news, EVP Gavin A. Mohr purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.60 per share, with a total value of $36,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 16,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,775.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Terance L. Beia purchased 1,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.62 per share, for a total transaction of $28,600.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,434.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBCP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 851,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,371,000 after buying an additional 14,610 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter worth $1,234,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 5,616 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 78.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities across Lower Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

