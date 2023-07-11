Indus Gas (LON:INDI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $180.00

Indus Gas Limited (LON:INDI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 180 ($2.32) and last traded at GBX 180 ($2.32), with a volume of 26364 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 194 ($2.50).

Indus Gas Trading Down 7.2 %

The company has a market cap of £329.35 million, a P/E ratio of 1,492.31 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 255.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 194.19 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 222.05.

About Indus Gas

Indus Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Asia and Europe. The company is involved in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and marketing of hydrocarbons, including natural gas. It owns a 90% participating interest in the Block RJ-ON/6, a petroleum exploration and development concession covering an area of approximately 4,026 square kilometers located in onshore mid Indus basin, Rajasthan.

