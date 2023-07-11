InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Performance

NYSE IHT opened at $2.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $20.52 million, a P/E ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 0.16. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $3.82.

Insider Transactions at InnSuites Hospitality Trust

In other news, CEO James F. Wirth bought 2,000 shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3,660.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,320,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,933,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,715,369,260. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other InnSuites Hospitality Trust news, CEO James F. Wirth acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,935.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,935,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,931,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,476,796,535. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James F. Wirth bought 2,000 shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3,660.00 per share, with a total value of $7,320,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,933,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,715,369,260. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 3,634 shares of company stock worth $9,744,945 over the last 90 days. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

