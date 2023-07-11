Insider Buying: Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) COO Acquires 12,702 Shares of Stock

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Free Report) COO Aaron M. Cooper acquired 12,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $130,703.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 34,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,506.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

PMO stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.30. The stock had a trading volume of 60,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,659. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.79. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $12.98.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 243,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 42,034 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 13,150 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 13.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

