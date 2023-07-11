Insider Selling: DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 156,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,810,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

DocuSign Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.76. 2,410,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,155,375. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.02. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $77.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.91.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $661.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.69 million. DocuSign had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 440.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in DocuSign by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

