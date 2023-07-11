Integrated Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 68.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 72,155 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VMBS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.34. 206,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,506,483. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.32. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.33 and a fifty-two week high of $49.33.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1255 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

