Integrated Capital Management Inc. Purchases 94,709 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 155.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 155,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,709 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,418 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,226,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,528 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $158,416,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,345,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,250,000 after purchasing an additional 497,131 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,147,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,727,000 after purchasing an additional 398,932 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.73. 264,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,459. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.07. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $162.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.