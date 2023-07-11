Integrity Applications (NASDAQ:IGAP) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Critical Comparison

Integrity Applications (NASDAQ:IGAP – Get Free Report) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Integrity Applications and Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integrity Applications 0 0 0 0 N/A Inovio Pharmaceuticals 1 3 0 0 1.75

Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 274.88%. Given Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Inovio Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Integrity Applications.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Integrity Applications has a beta of -1.66, suggesting that its share price is 266% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

46.3% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Integrity Applications and Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integrity Applications N/A N/A N/A Inovio Pharmaceuticals -2,371.71% -97.93% -65.84%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Integrity Applications and Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integrity Applications N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Inovio Pharmaceuticals $10.26 million 13.66 -$279.82 million ($0.98) -0.54

Integrity Applications has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Inovio Pharmaceuticals beats Integrity Applications on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integrity Applications

Integrity Applications, Inc. designs, develops, and commercializes non-invasive glucose monitoring devices for use by persons suffering from diabetes. The company offers the GlucoTrack model DF-F glucose monitoring device, which utilizes a patented combination of ultrasound, electromagnetic and thermal technologies to obtain glucose measurements in less than one minute via a small sensor that is clipped onto one’s earlobe and connected to a small, handheld control and display unit, all without drawing blood or interstitial fluid. It designed to help people with diabetes and pre-diabetics obtain glucose level readings without the pain. The company was founded by Avner Gal and David Malka in September 2001 and is headquartered in Ashkelon, Israel.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids. The company engages in conducting and planning clinical studies of its DNA medicines for HPV-associated precancers. Its products in pipeline include VGX-3100 for the treatment of HPV-related cervical high-grade dysplasia, including cervical, vulvar, and anal dysplasia and is under phase II/III clinical trials; INO-3107 for HPV-related recurrent respiratory rapillomatosis and is under Phase 1/2 trial; INO-5401 for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and is under Phase 2 trial; INO-4201 for Ebola Virus Disease and is under phase 1b trial; and INO-4500 vaccine for lassa fever, which is under phase 1b trial. Its partners and collaborators include Advaccine Biopharmaceuticals Suzhou Co, ApolloBio Corporation, AstraZeneca, The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, The U.S. Department of Defense, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, International Vaccine Institute, Kaneka Eurogentec, National Cancer Institute, National Institutes of Health, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, Plumbline Life Sciences, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Richter-Helm BioLogics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, the University of Pennsylvania, the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research, and The Wistar Institute. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

