Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 8.2% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $9,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 2,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $366.39. The stock had a trading volume of 12,310,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,557,469. The company has a 50-day moving average of $350.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.35. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $372.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

